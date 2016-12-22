Eastbourne woman celebrates 105th birthday

Annie Colton was joined by the Mayor Cllr Pat Hearn and special guests to celebrate her 105th birthday at her care home in Eastbourne.

Mrs Colton, who lives at St Marguerite in Ashburnham Road, was also joined by her family and fellow residents. They were treated to a delightful tea party and music by a guitarist.

Mrs Colton was born in Goole, Yorkshire, in 1911 and spent 40 years living in a picturesque village on the Isle of Wight before coming to Eastbourne 40 years ago. She’s now enjoying the later years of her life at St Marguerite.

Is she the oldest resident of Eastbourne? Perhaps you know differently.

