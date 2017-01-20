Eastbourne town centre charity to close branch for refurbishment

A charity with a branch in the town centre is closing for 10 weeks for a refurbishment.

The Samaritans building in Bolton Road will close in order to install a lift to make the building more accessible to those with limited mobility.

Samaritans premises in Bolton Road, Eastbourne and volunteers Ruth, Lorraine, Pam and Ronnie (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170119-100938008

The last day it will be open is Saturday, January 28, but it has organised with the Salvation Army for face-to-face visitors to use a room in the Eastbourne Citadel at 141 Langney Road, between 10am and 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Information Sessions about volunteering to become a Samaritan will be held at St Elisabeth’s Church Hall, on February 10 and March 6, both at 7.30pm. To sign up for these, go to recruitment@eastbournesamaritans.org

Director Veronica Clark said, “It is an old building with access to every level by steep stairs.

“This means that we can’t encourage any volunteers with access problems to become volunteers.

“And the biggest concern for us is a whole group of people who may want to use our services that can’t get to us.

“It’s been a project that we have dallied with for years. We have tried to think of using ramps and chair lifts but the only way is with a lift.

“It is a huge step that we are not taking lightly. But we will be able to help everyone even better.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience the building work may cause to people seeking support, but Samaritans can be reached by freephone on 116 123.

“More information can be found on our website: www.samaritans.org/eastbourne.”