Eastbourne store to close

A store on a busy Eastbourne retail park is to close.

Staples in Lottbridge Drove is one of a number of branches set to disappear from the UK after its American owner sold the struggling business.

The UK arm of American firm Staples – which employs around 1,100 staff across 106 stores in Britain – has been bought by restructuring specialist Hilco for a “nominal sum”.

Hilco said it would phase out the Staples brand in the UK over the coming months.

Plans for the store estate and the impact on staff are not yet known.