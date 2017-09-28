Eastbourne station named among best in Britain

Eastbourne Railway Station has been named among the best in Britain in a new book.

The author and journalist Sir Simon Jenkins picked out Eastbourne among five other top stations – Battersea Park, Peckham Rye, Boxhill and Westhumble, and Brighton on Southern Railway, while Thameslink’s Denmark Hill was also singled out for praise.

Eastbourne station is described in Britain’s 100 Best Railway Stations as having an ‘eccentric rooftop beaming out over the centre of Eastbourne in a confident smile’ with a bright and sunny interior concourse.

The book will be published on September 28 by Penguin Random House and features Jenkins’ ‘usual insight and authority with his personal reflections and experiences’.

Nick Brown, Chief Operating Officer of Southern and Thameslink parent company, Govia Thameslink Railway, said, “It is fantastic to see these stations recognised for their architectural significance.

“While some are singled out for their nod to history or quirky structures, all are benefiting from GTR’s work to modernise the railway and the ageing infrastructure that we have inherited.”