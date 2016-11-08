Eastbourne sea water among the cleanest in the country

Recently released statistics reveal that Eastbourne sea water is excellent quality for people to swim in.

The data, from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), rates bathing water cleanliness out of three stars – and

Eastbourne scored the highest possible mark.

The national Bathing Water Directive tests the quality of water from designated bathing areas and ranks it as poor (no stars), sufficient, (one star) good (two stars) or excellent (three stars).

Nearby Seaford, Birling Gap and Norman’s Bay were also rated as excellent, while Pevensey Bay was rated as good.

This year, 287 of 413 bathing waters measured in England (69.5 per cent) met the excellent standard of Defra’s Bathing Water Directive. Six bathing waters were considered poor.

While bathing water at Eastbourne has consistently received the three star rating, results show water standards have been steadily improving across the country.

Pevensey Bay, however, has slipped down to two stars from an excellent rating last year.

