Eastbourne schools team-up to form academy partnership

Two Eastbourne schools are officially going to be joining forces.

Ocklynge Junior School and Ratton School will partner to form a multi-academy trust, governors have decided.

It comes after Ocklynge – the largest junior school in Europe – received a damning Ofsted report at the end of last year with inspectors calling for improvements to be made.

Ocklynge headteacher Jon Reynard said in a letter to parents, “I am writing to inform you that after considering the outcomes from a rigorous review and consultation process, governors of Ratton School have voted unanimously to form a multi-academy trust and sponsor Ocklynge School.

“The Governing Body of Ocklynge made an informed reading of the relevant paperwork necessary for the creation of the new South Downs Learning Trust MAT.

“This important decision is the starting point for a range of work across both schools to secure a successful future. Our vision for the trust is to enable both schools to deliver outstanding outcomes for all learners.”

A spokesperson from Ratton said, “After a rigorous process of review and consultation, governors of both schools agreed to form a new multi-academy trust, which aims to provide an outstanding educational experience for all learners in both schools.

“Both schools will retain their own unique identity and the formal partnership will provide opportunities through: extending learning opportunities and activities for students; enriching the curriculum; sharing excellent teaching and learning; enhancing the development of staff; and securing cost and resource efficiencies.

“The two schools have been working closely together for some time and our students have already benefitted from this collaboration and partnership.”