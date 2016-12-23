Eastbourne scaffolder fined £1,000 by magistrates

An Eastbourne scaffolder has been fined £1,000 for having scaffolding on the public highway without a licence.

Richard Bonner, of Leslie Street, did not attend court but was found guilty by Brighton Magistrates for failing to get permission from Brighton & Hove City Council – said a council spokesperson.

The company, RB&S Scaffolding Street Scaffolding, was also ordered to pay £450 costs and £100 victim surcharge, the council said.

Under the Highways Act 1980, any scaffolding placed on the public highway has to be licensed by the council.

As part of the licence application the council’s highways team carries out checks to make sure scaffolding is not causing a danger to members of the public.

Councillor Gill Mitchell, chair of Brighton and Hove’s environment committee, said, “The council checks out unlicensed scaffolding as it could pose a danger to the public.

“Most firms make sure they are meeting their legal requirements by applying for a licence and we will take action on unlicensed, and therefore illegal, scaffolding.”