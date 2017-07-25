Eastbourne Samaritans promote listening to save lives

Samaritans were at Eastbourne Railway Station yesterday (Monday, July 24) to promote the importance of listening to others.

The Big Listen Event saw Samaritans from 98 branches talking to commuters at 145 stations nationwide, handing out trolley token key rings and cards with listening tips.

Debbie Edwards, events organiser for the charity said, “When people feel listened to, it can save a life. The tips encourage people to listen to the important things friends, family and colleagues need to tell them.”

The Samaritans’ tips are: show you care, have patience, use open questions, say it back and have courage. It can be remembered with the acronym SHUSH.

Organisers say the date (24/7) was chosen carefully to reflect the fact Samaratians are there for callers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Debbie Edwards added, “The tips are aimed to encourage people to devote time and attention to being better listeners.”

If things are getting to you, the Samaritans say, “Talk to us” on the free number 116 123.