Eastbourne’s Relay for Life this weekend

Relay For Life will be bringing the town together this weekend to help beat cancer.

The relay starts at noon on Saturday (July 1) and continues for 24 hours until noon on Sunday (July 2).

It takes place at Eastbourne Sports Park and those taking part can expect a celebratory mix of music, games, entertainment, food, fundraising and perhaps a few surprises.

Whilst the event is in full swing, members of each team will take turns to walk around the track to show that cancer never sleeps.

The relay will begin with the inspiring Survivors’ Lap of Honour. Cancer survivors will walk the first lap of the course, cheered and supported by the community.

As the evening draws in, everyone gathers to light candles of hope and pay tribute to those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Bags are decorated and lit up by a glowing candle so that poignant messages of remembrance and celebration line the track to create a moving and unforgettable moment.

At the end of the relay, everyone joins together for a final lap to celebrate their fundraising achievements and look back on an unforgettable experience.