Eastbourne’s parks are flying the flag

Eastbourne’s three parks with Green Flags have all been awarded the status again this year for being among the best green spaces in the country.

It is the seventh time that Princes Park has achieved this accolade, the third time for Hampden Park and the second year for Old Town Recreation Ground.

Green Flags recognise green spaces that have the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Councillor Jonathan Dow, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Cabinet Lead for Place Services, said, “We are delighted that these three parks, which are much-used and valued by residents and visitors, have retained their Green Flags.

“These awards celebrate the dedication that goes into maintaining Princes Park, Hampden Park and Old Town Rec to such high standards, and our thanks to go to the Friends groups and our parks and gardens teams who work so hard to make this happen.”

A £1.2 million improvement project has recently been completed at Princes Park which has involved a complete refurbishment of the café, the creation of a central plaza, pedestrian link to the seafront, new entrance and zebra crossing. Funds were provided to the council through a grant from the government’s Coastal Communities Fund.

Through capital funding, Old Town Recreation Ground has seen improvements to biodiversity through the planting of perennial and annual wildflowers, relaxed mowing regimes, ornamental planting and enhancements to the entrances. At Hampden Park, the accessible path network has been improved as have the two main entrances with vegetation thinning, new railings and a refurbished wooden bus stop shelter and further works to the park roadway are planned to define it as an entrance to the park.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said, “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”