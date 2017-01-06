Eastbourne residents go weeks without bin collections over holidays

Residents in Langney have gone weeks without recycling bin collections over the festive period.

This is due to the way Bank Holidays have fallen this year, with no collections on December 26.

Ian Ranger, 57, of Nutbourne Close, Langney, says he hasn’t had his recycling bins collected since December 12.

He said, “It’s overflowing. There’s loads of other people in the area with this problem.

“A man from the council even said to put it in the rubbish bin.

“What kind of message is that sending?

“It’s pretty diabolical. We pay enough council tax.

“It’s been the busiest time of year with all the wrapping paper and boxes.”

Mr Ranger said he had not been made aware by Eastbourne Borough Council that his recycling collections would be affected in this way.

Meanwhile, Guy Soper, of Goudhurst Close, said he is lucky because he only lives with one other person, but some familys’ bins, including general waste, were overflowing for weeks.

He said,“It’s a time of year when there is more rubbish than usual. Council advice is to take your rubbish to the tip yourself!

“Not really value for your council tax money, is it?”

He added, “Cats, foxes, and gulls are able to open the bags when the bin lids don’t shut due to being overfilled.

“This has been affecting the whole BN23 postcode.”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “The recycling collection is operating as planned.

“The last scheduled recycling collection was on December 12. The normal collection date that followed this fell on Boxing Day so was suspended.

“On January 9 recycling will be collected and residents can leave out any extra recycling by placing the items in carrier bags or clear bags, not black bin bags.

“This information was communicated to residents prior to the festive break.”

The council has a number of schemes which aim to encourage residents to recycle more, including Bourne to Recycle, which it says aims to build the town’s recycling rate, which currently stands at around 35 per cent and has been static for years.

For more information about waste collections in the town, visit Eastbourne Borough Council’s website at www.eastbourne.gov.uk/residents/bins-and-recycling/