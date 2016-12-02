Eastbourne pensioner upset over ‘invasive’ street lights

An Eastbourne woman is angry about “invasive” street lights installed just outside her home.

Ruth Martin, 74, of Longland Road, says the new lights are extremely bright and she can’t afford blackout blinds for her windows.

She said, “It’s absolutely terrible. It’s invasive light, it shines into my lounge, bathroom and hallway.”

Mrs Martin says she has contacted Highways about the issue but nothing has been done, and shields that have been put in place to block some of the light shining into her property make no difference.

A Highways spokesperson said, “We have installed a shield on the lamp post which has reduced the amount of light spilling onto Mrs Martin’s property and we will be installing an additional shield on the lantern to reduce this further.

“We are waiting for the electricity company to complete work on electrical connections, after which time the remaining original columns will be removed and the area tidied up.”

