Eastbourne museum memorabilia is sold off at auction

Museum memorabilia was sold off at an auction at the weekend after an Eastbourne town centre attraction closed its doors.

How We Lived Then Museum of Shops in Cornfield Road closed after 30 years in business recently after attempts to find a buyer to take it over failed.

At the Chippenham Auction Rooms on Saturday hundreds of lots from the attraction went under the hammer during a sale of enamel signs, toys and collectors’ items.

The museum was owned and ran by Graham Upton and his wife Jan but the couple announced they wanted to retire and could not find a buyer to take it on.

The Museum of Shops boasted more than 100,000 exhibits on four floors and included an ironmongers and chemist shop.

In a message on the museum’s answerphone this week Mr Upton thanked visitors for their support and said he and his wife had thoroughly enjoyed the last 30 years.