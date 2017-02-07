Eastbourne MP urges a spring clean for town

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell is urging schools, businesses and community groups to help clear up the town next month during The Great British Spring Clean.

The event on March 3, 4 and 5 follows on from last year’s successful ‘Clean for The Queen’ campaign and brings together many of the anti-litter organisations in the UK.

Mrs Ansell will also be taking part in the clean-up but wants as many people as possible to join her over the weekend to make a difference to the town.

“Litter is an increasing problem all over the country and making an attempt to pick it up and bin it shows those who do not that their’s is unacceptable behaviour,” said Mrs Ansell.

“And I think we can all make the days great fun and community spirited too so I would call on all schools, and community groups like scouts and brownies to think about lending a hand and make Eastbourne even tidier.”

Costa Coffee, McDonald’s and Lidl are just a few of the companies also supporting the initiative.

More information is available at: http://www.keepbritaintidy.org/the-great-british-spring-clean-is-coming-in-2017-/2716/2/1/999/3