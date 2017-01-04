Eastbourne MP speaks out against Old Town crime

Caroline Ansell has today (Wednesday) spoken out against a spate of anti-social behaviour in Old Town.

This comes after a series of incidents where car tyres have been slashed in the area and one case of an entire tyre being removed.

The MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon said, “There has been a spate of anti-social behaviour in parts of Old Town in the form of tyres being slashed in the evening/overnight.

“All these incidents are being reported to the police. I have spoken with the District Commander to ensure they up their presence in the area, both patrol cars and plain clothes.

“I have also advised the Police and Crime Commissioner of the situation.

“There was a street meeting on the issue just before Christmas and there will be another shortly (let me know if you want details).

The police are also contacting victims again to get additional information which may help with their enquiries.

“This is a terrible situation, and all I can do at this stage is encourage anyone who has been a victim to make sure they contact the police and report the matter.

“The issue is being taken very seriously and the perpetrators will be caught.”

If an incident is taking place police advise to call if an incident is taking place to report it by using 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Any information you have can be passed to Sussex Police on www.sussex.police.uk or on the non-emergency number 101.