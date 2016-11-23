Eastbourne MP praises Hammond for Autumm Statement

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has spoken out in praise of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement today (Wednesday).

She said, “I am very pleased to hear from the Chancellor a raft of measures to help families and I’m particularly pleased he will offer taper relief for those receiving Universal Credit – something I had made clear to ministers was an important move.

“Another measure I campaigned for was a freezing of fuel duty as this will also help those in work, along with the rise in the Living Wage to £7.50 for over 24s

“Pledges to spend some £1.4billion to build 40,000 affordable homes is also welcome but, most of all, I was very pleased to hear the Chancellor announce a £1.3 billion fund for improvements on Britain’s roads.

“This is an opportunity for the area to bid for funds to build the A27 bypass road and I will be meeting with the roads minister urgently to make sure he is aware we want some of this money.

“The Chancellor showed he was a realist in today’s speech and made it clear we must live within our means, and that Brexit will lead to uncertainty in the short term.

“However, I fully agree with him that we are a great nation and we will prosper post-Brexit, but we must do all we can to keep public spending down and business flourishing.

“To this end, I think his £23 billion drive to improve productivity in the UK is something that will help us in the years to come.”

