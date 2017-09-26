Eastbourne MP on A27 announcement: ‘We need a dual carriageway between Eastbourne and Lewes’

The Eastbourne MP has welcomed the £75 million upgrade to the A27 but insists there is still a long way to go.

This comes as the plans were announced today (Tuesday) to improve the busy road for the 26,000 drivers who use it each day.

Stephen Lloyd said, “Any improvement of this shocking road is good for Eastbourne. However, this does not mean that I will stop pushing for what we all know Eastbourne really needs – and that is a dual carriageway between Polegate and Lewes.”

Included in the plans announced by Highways England, four junctions along a nine mile section of the A27 between Lewes and Polegate will be improved, a section of the Polegate bypass will be upgraded to a dual carriageway, and walking and cycling facilities along the whole stretch will be enhanced.

The plans were put to the public last year, with 78 per cent of respondents backing the need for improvements.

A copy of the consultation report and announcement flyer can be found on the Highways England website.

Anyone interested in the scheme can sign up to receive updates via the project page on the Highways England website where they can also see visualisations outlining the preferred options at www.highways.gov.uk/A27EastofLewes