Eastbourne MP candidates to debate for first time at public hustings

Candidates vying for the Eastbourne seat in the upcoming General Election are to battle it out at a public debate.

Eastbourne and District Friends of the Earth and United Nations Association Eastbourne will co-host an environmental hustings at Eastbourne Town Hall on Tuesday May 23, from 7.30pm.

All four of the parliamentary candidates for Eastbourne have accepted the invitation to attend the hustings and answer questions by the public about their positions on the key local, national, and international environmental issues.

Caroline Ansell for the Conservatives, Alex Hough for the Green Party, Jake Lambert for Labour, and Stephen Lloyd for the Liberal Democrats will face questions about climate change, clean energy, clean air, conservation, and the countryside.

The event is free, but due to limited space at the town hall people wanting to attend are asked to book their places via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/eastbourne-general-election-hustings-for-nature-tickets-34617613213

Written questions for the hustings can be submitted beforehand by emailing them to info.eastbournefoe@gmail.com or submitting them on the Facebook page for the hustings at www.facebook.com/events/1362301297168918/

Andrew Durling, co-ordinator of Eastbourne and District Friends of the Earth, said, “Nature will be on the political agenda in this General Election like never before as the impacts of climate change become more frequent and damaging, wildlife declines in ever greater numbers, and agricultural policy faces a complete reset after Brexit.

“We know that people in the Eastbourne area are passionate about nature as shown by the recent campaign to stop the sell off of the council’s downland estate.

“This event is an opportunity to ask your possible future MP what he/she is going to do to improve nature and protect our environment.