Eastbourne MP ‘appalled’ by violent crime in town centre

Eastbourne’s MP says he will be speaking to the police commander after a young man was stabbed in the town centre last night (Monday).

Police say the 21-year-old is recovering in hospital after suffering ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ from the attack in Lushington Lane at about 5.40pm.

Stephen Lloyd MP said, “I was appalled to discover that a young man was attacked by a knife last night in the town centre.

“I hope he fully recovers but as yet do not know how badly injured he was.

“Following hard on the heels of another violent crime in Grove Road only a few days ago, I want to find out from our local police commander whether these attacks were linked, and what is being done to combat such shocking actions.

“Eastbourne remains one of the safest towns in the country. But it is not a reputation I take for granted, so I will be keen to hear from the police if they have any specific intel with people coming into our town for unlawful purposes and if they have, to support them in dealing with it, and quickly.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 1096 of 30/10. Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.