Eastbourne McDonalds to be extended

One of the McDonald’s Restaurants in Eastbourne is to be extended.

A planning application has been submitted to Eastbourne council for the Lottbridge Drove eatery and drive-thru to be refurbished with a large extension built.

Most of the extension will be for the back of house area but there will be new drive-thru booths and associated works including new signage.

Eastbourne planners will make a decision as to whether the works can go ahead in the coming weeks.