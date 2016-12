An Eastbourne man has published a book of riddles about Sussex.

Retired teacher Tony Ward’s new book, Unravelling Sussex, Around The County In Riddles, has just been published by The History Press.

He will be donating a percentage of the profits to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Tony will hold a book signing event at The Lamb in Old Town today (December 3), between 2.30pm and 4pm. The £12.99 book will be discounted to £10 at the event.