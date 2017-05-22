Eastbourne man jailed for making indecent images of children

An Eastbourne man has been sent to prison over making indecent images of children.

Jason Fitzgerald, 43, of Shannon Way, was sentenced to a total of two years imprisonment at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday (May 17).

According to Sussex Police, he had previously pleaded guilty to making more than 120,000 indecent images of children – including more than 700 videos – mainly of young girls believed to be between about one and 16-years-old.

The sentencing follows an intelligence-led investigation by the Sussex Police Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT).

Detective Constable Martin Harmer said, “The images included some of the most serious type, including some which were clearly very distressing and humiliating for the children involved.

“Fitzgerald created an encrypted folder on his computer and refused several requests by police to provide the access password.

“At court he tried to deny that he had used the folder and stated that he had forgotten the password.

“In sentencing, Judge Jeremy Gold made it clear that Fitzgerald’s sentence may have been suspended had he co-operated with police and provided the passwords when requested.”

Police say the images found are believed to have been taken from the internet and there is no evidence any were of local children.