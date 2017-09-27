Eastbourne man arrested in connection with sexual assault on child

Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault on a child in Eastbourne.

The man, from Eastbourne, was arrested on suspicion of assault of a girl under 13 by touching and has since been released under investigation, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said three girls were walking together in Northiam Road on Tuesday, September 19, when the victim stopped to tie her shoelace close to the junction with Longland Road.

A man is then reported by police to have come from behind and touched her inappropriately. The girl screamed and the suspect reportedly ran from the scene along Longland Road, said the police spokesperson.

Detective Constable Dan Thomson said, “The three girls – the victim in particular – were left understandably distressed following this incident.

“It happened in broad daylight in a built up area of town, and it is likely there will have been lots of people in the area at the time. We’re appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has CCTV in the area, to contact us.

“We have been carrying out increased patrols in the area as enquiries continue.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Enford.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.