Eastbourne lottery grant winners encouraged to enter national awards

Eastbourne Lottery grant winners are being encouraged to enter a national competition.

This comes after the town was awarded more than £1million in National Lottery funding last year, according to newly-released figures.

A total of 29 National Lottery grants were given to Eastbourne in 2016, providing a boost to arts, sports and heritage projects alongside community groups helping those most in need.

A wide variety of local projects received National Lottery grants, including £7,500 to carry out improvements to the Eastbourne Foodbank building; £9,400 to East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre to develop its outreach work; and £9,400 to East Sussex Foster Care Association to run horse therapy sessions for children.

From today (Monday, February 6), these examples, or any organisation that has ever received National Lottery funding, have the possibility of gaining nationwide acclaim by entering The National Lottery Awards 2017 – the annual search for the UK’s favourite lottery-funded projects.

Winners will receive a £3,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

John Barrowman MBE, presenter of the National Lottery Awards show, said, “The National Lottery Awards are a fabulous celebration of the UK’s favourite lottery-funded projects as voted for by the public.

“The awards rightly put the focus on ordinary people doing extraordinary things with National Lottery funding, whose efforts go such a long way and are indeed changing lives.

“National Lottery players can be very proud to have contributed towards their fine work.”

National Lottery Awards cover seven categories, including Sport, Heritage, Arts, Environment, Health, Education and Voluntary/Charity, to reflect the range of funding that the lottery gives out.

There is also a Special Achievement Award to recognise the outstanding contribution made by an individual to improving the lives of others.

If you wish to nominate your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or call 0207 293 3329 to find out more and to enter. Entries must be received by midnight on April 7.