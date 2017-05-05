Eastbourne Lib Dems retain close seat despite PM visit

The results are in for the county council elections in Eastbourne – but after a visit from the PM, one seat was more hotly-contested than most.

Upperton was taken this morning (Friday) by Liberal Democrat Pat Rodohan, with a vote of 1,634 to Conservative runner up Diane Mulkeirins’ 1,254.

It was thought to be the closest fight after Prime Minister Theresa May visited the area yesterday to support the local Conservatives in their campaign.

But today councillor Rodohan increased his 2013 majority from 244 to 380.

Talking to the Herald, he said, “It was people power, voting for the county councillor who’s working for them for the last eight years.

“The Tories threw everything against us. People power has spoken out against cuts to services.”

Lib Dem Cllr David Tutt, who regained his seat in St Anthony’s, said, “There was a celebrity in town yesterday. Pat beat the Prime Minister.”

Conservative candidate Diane Mulkeirins said, “I’m feeling fine. We are really happy to have increased the vote. We thoroughly enjoyed the campaign – it was brilliant, there was a really good feeling out there, it bodes well.”

For the full election results, visit www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/election-results-ward-by-ward-in-eastbourne-1-7948313