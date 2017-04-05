Eastbourne landmark is bought for housing

A well known Eastbourne landmark has been bought by the council.

The Bedfordwell Road site at Whitley Bridge, that includes the old pumping station, has been acquired by the local authority.

The listed building has been derelict for a number of years but the council says it offers significant potential for new homes.

“To this end an extant planning permission for housing development is already in place,” said a council spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said the council is in the process of finalising its delivery strategy including remediation works that will begin within the next six months and immediate improvements to security around the site.

It is hoped the first new homes will be completed in early 2019.