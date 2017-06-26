Eastbourne Freemasons open the doors to celebrate 300 years in UK

Eastbourne Masonic Centre will hold an open weekend next month in an effort to change perceptions of the organisation.

On July 15 and 16, the Masonic Hall in South Street will celebrate 300 years of Freemasonry in the UK by opening its doors to the public.

Taking its cue from the five-part Sky documentary Inside the Freemasons, the event will see members answering questions to help dispel the myths around the fraternal network.

Worshipful brother Andy Williams said, “For many members the spirit of fellowship is what they value most. Making new friends, helping others, following a family tradition and participating in ceremonies are also important.”

Mr Williams also hoped to highlight the extensive charitable work the Freemasons do.

He said, “We contribute more than £33 million a year as one of the UK’s largest charitable givers, raising funds through voluntary donations and supporting individual members, local communities and global emergencies.”

Charities the Freemasons have helped over the last 10 years include St Wilfred’s Hospice, Eastbourne Families with Autism and the Eastbourne branches of Parkinson’s UK and the MS Society among others, according to Mr Williams.

“It is something we are all very proud of,” he said.

The organisation also works with the Masonic Widows to support those who have lost loved ones.

Freemasonry is one of the world’s oldest non-religious, non-political fraternal organisations with around 600 members in Eastbourne, according to Mr Williams.

The group is open to men aged 21 and above, but representatives from Halycon Ladies’ Lodge will also be at the open day to give more information to women interested in joining.

The event will begin at 10.30am with light refreshments and advice on membership.

For more information visit www.freemasonryeastbourne.co.uk