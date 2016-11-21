Eastbourne community gathers to fix damage done to Christmas Market

The people of Eastbourne have gathered to repair the storm damage done to the Christmas Market huts on the seafront.

The chalets at The Bandstand were battered by Storm Angus on Sunday, with one being completely destroyed.

Christina Ewbank, CEO of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, said, “One hut was smashed completely but all the others are okay and only need minor repair work.

“We have got people coming down today [Monday, November 21] to reposition them. It’s all systems go – it’s all going to happen still.

“The community has come together as it always does in Eastbourne. We have had everybody getting stuck-in which is jolly nice.”

Students from the Construction Department of Sussex Downs College helped put together the chalets on the seafront earlier this month.

The market, which is being managed by EDEAL Enterprise Agency and Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, will run from December 3-18 with 35 stalls covering both levels of the iconic Bandstand.

Photo by Dan Jessup.

