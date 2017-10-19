Eastbourne club appeals for community’s help after break-ins

Volunteers at Eastbourne United AFC clubhouse are asking for help from the public after it was broken into twice last week.

Burglars smashed their way in to target fruit, coffee and lottery machines, the till and charity money from the club at The Oval, Princes Park. Bottles of spirits were also taken.

Brian Dowling said, “The club, founded as the 1st Sussex Royal Engineers in 1894, is run by volunteers and unfortunately the stupid money now in professional football does not filter down to grass root football clubs.

“Incidents like this can bring a club that has given so much to so many over the years to its knees.

“We are appealing to anybody or business who may be able to help in any way to make the clubhouse more secure or be prepared to sponsor it.”

Anyone who wishes to help the club after these incidents can get in touch by contacting Mr Dowling on 07507 225450, the clubhouse on 01323 726989 or call into the club any day after 12pm.