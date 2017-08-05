Eastbourne boy in horror plunge through church roof

A boy plunged about 20ft through a derelict church roof – and lived to tell the tale.

Callum Nicholls, 12, was sent to hospital but escaped with minor injuries after the incident at St Andrew’s Church, in Wish Road.

St Andrew's United Reformed Church in Wish Road, Eastbourne

His mum Tina Nicholls said, “It could have been much worse. He’s got a few cuts and bruises but he was a very lucky boy.”

Callum, of Broad Oak Close, Eastbourne, had been kicking a ball around with friends when someone booted it onto the church roof at around 5pm on Sunday (July 30).

They went to get it and Callum tripped and fell through the roof onto the church floor below.

His friends called an ambulance but it couldn’t get to him so the fire brigade and an air ambulance were called to help get him out.

Police say he was taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings with back injuries and the building was secured for safety. Luckily Callum had been wearing a backpack or he could have had life-changing injuries, said his mother.

“Youngsters have to be careful these days. He’s one of the lucky ones,” she said.

Callum said he wants to thank everyone who helped including his friends Lennon, Oscar, Luke, Rhys and Finley for calling 999.