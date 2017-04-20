Eastbourne Bandstand kicks off biggest ever tribute season with return to 80s pop

Eastbourne Bandstand’s biggest ever tribute season will launch with a bang on Bank Holiday weekend with ABBA, 80s pop and a dazzling firework finale.

After last year’s success, the ‘world’s busiest bandstand’ will be running its longest season yet, filled with more than 20 brand new tribute acts and a strong 80s theme – including the likes of Duran Duran, The Police, Spandau Ballet and The Pet Shop Boys.

From the 60s to present day, even more acts will be taking centre stage at the iconic seafront venue this year, ranging from musical legends Elvis, Queen, Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles to more recent chart-toppers Oasis, The Killers, Pink and Katy Perry.

Eastbourne Borough Council Director of Tourism and Enterprise, Phil Evans said, “With an extra two weeks added to this year’s concert season it’s a great opportunity for audiences to squeeze in more quality entertainment into their summer schedule!

“We’ve seen audience numbers rise and rise over recent years, and, with our strongest line-up ever, we’re certainly earning our reputation as the busiest Bandstand in the world!”

Kicking off the season on Friday, April 28, is the ABBA Girls – one of the season’s best sellers – performing some of their most iconic hits in dazzling outfits to a firework finale.

Audiences are encouraged to dig out their leg warmers and backcomb their hair as the launch weekend continues with RUBIX-80’s on the Saturday (April 29).

Featuring hit songs by the likes of A-ha, Human League and Wham, the 80s tribute band will combine high-energy dance moves with powerful vocals for a welcome return to the decade of pop.

Amongst the new shows on offer this year is Eurovision Night on May 13, with BBC TV coverage on giant screens and a live performance by the ABBA Girls on stage during the voting intermission.

Gatsby’s Jukebox also joins the line-up on August 11, a postmodern jukebox group who perform today’s hits in yesterday’s style.

Audiences can sing along to chart toppers by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Rihanna as they are given a 1920s Gatsby twist.

The Bandstand Tribute season runs from April 28 until October 7, with the popular Madness tribute closing the season.

Tickets cost just £7.75 when booked in advance (£5.50 for children). Groups of 20 or more and Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand receive a further 10 per cent off.

To book tickets or gift vouchers visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, call 01323 410611 or visit the Tourist Information Centre or Seafront Office.