Eastbourne a finalist in UK travel awards contest

Eastbourne has been voted as a finalist in the 2017 Group Travel Awards under the category ‘Best UK Destination for Groups’.

The town was nominated for the award by the readers of GTO magazine, competing against the likes of London and Liverpool for the prize.

The annual award celebrates the best suppliers to the group travel industry with GTO magazine’s readers voting for destinations which offer a prize-winning service from the pre-visit information and transport, to the accommodation and attractions on offer.

Eastbourne Borough Council Director of Tourism and Enterprise, Phil Evans, said, “It is a huge success for Eastbourne to be nominated for this award, and regarded as popular with groups as some of the UK’s biggest cities including London, Liverpool and Manchester.

“Eastbourne’s tourism industry works extremely hard to offer a sensational service and days out that aim to deliver a memorable break that sees visitors returning year after year.”

The town is hugely popular amongst groups looking for a bespoke day out or a trip to visit one Eastbourne’s iconic events. With beachfront hotels and family run guest houses, there’s accommodation to suit every visitor that is just a stone’s throw from top attractions.

Groups can discover Eastbourne’s stunning coastal landscape with a walking wine tour by Fizz on Foot. With scores of vineyards on the town’s doorstep, the walking wine tours are an ideal way for groups to discover local attractions while getting a taste for English sparkling wine.

Eastbourne Bandstand’s concert season begins on April 28, featuring brand new acts and blasts from the past. The 1930s bandstand is an iconic live music venue which is ideal for groups of all music tastes. The jam packed line-up features everything from traditional Silver Band afternoon concerts to toe-tapping tributes.

Heritage and history lovers can enjoy the newly opened Redoubt Fortress and Pavilion Exhibition. With daily guided tours unveiling Eastbourne’s past and regular re-enactments to transport visitors back in time, the new immersive experience explores the lives of historical figures who called the Napoleonic fortress home over 200 years.

From top West End productions to tea dances and laugh-out-loud comedy, Eastbourne Theatres’ busy line-up is a huge hit on group itineraries.

Special rates and discounts are available for groups for attractions, restaurants and accommodation.

For more information please visit Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre in Cornfield Road or call 01323 415415.