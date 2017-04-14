Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

COFFEE MORNING: Held on the second Tuesday of the month at the British Queen, Lower Willingdon from 10am to noon. Raffle, books, bring and buy for different charities. Tea/coffee and cake £1.50. All welcome.

TRINITY CHURCH: Easter services include Good Friday Meditation today with the Worship Group at 10am. Easter Sunday, Rev David Yule, Time Out with Gord at Café Church. Coppice Avenue, Lower Willingdon. All welcome at 10.30am. More info on the Trinity Willingdon website or Facebook.

SERVICE: At St Andrews Church, Jevington for the Easter period. Good Friday at 1pm An Hour at the Cross. Meditation, prayers and hymns. Sunday, 11.15am Holy Communion for Easter Day.

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Rd who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

COUNCIL MEETING: On Tuesday, Finance and General Purposes Committee at 7.30pm at Willingdon Community School, Broad Road.

PARAGON FIELDS AGM: Will be held on Friday April 21 at St Wilfrid’s Church, Broad Road at 7pm.

EASTER SERVICES: Services in St Andrew’s Church, Jevington, for the Easter period: Today, Good Friday, 11am An Hour at the Cross. Meditation, prayers and hymns. Easter Day, 11.15am Holy Communion for Easter Day.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.