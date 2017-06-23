The Dickers

DICKER DAY: This was a fantastic event last year. A very enjoyable typical village fair. It proved very popular and due to public demand organisers have put it together again and are hoping for even bigger crowds this year. Dicker Day is on Sunday from 1 to 6pm at Dicker Village Hall and field. Gates open at 1pm with the official opening by Hailsham Town Crier at 1.30pm. From 1.35 to 3.30pm the Harmonie Concert Band will be performing with a break at 2.15 for games and races. Once people have their breath back the tug-o-war will be from 4pm – 4.45. Then relax with the music of Strum ‘n’ Bass followed, a break between 4.45 – 5.15 when Millie Cranston will perform and are then back on until close at 6pm. Stalls include vintage clothes, chocolates, candyfloss, crafts, loads of cakes, Park Mead games, a Create a Garden competition’ for children, strawberries and cream, BBQ and drinks bar run by The Plough, country cocktails, tea and coffee, raffle and tombola. Hellingly Dicker Parish church team will be selling cakes, strawberries and cream and running a Make a Garden competition for the children.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: On Sunday at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly BN27 4HF from 11am to 3pm, you can meet the wedding team, suppliers, cars, cakes, photographers etc. There is free parking and entry.

BLUEBELL WALK: The latest instalment from the Arlington Bluebell Trail team: We work closely with the Appleton Family and their staff and thank them for their continuing support in suggesting improvements to add interest each year, for those visitors who use the six Farm Walks. We were pleased that they again held their Open Farm Event at Parkwood Farm on the May Bank Holiday Monday, so that many of our visitors were able to see demonstrations about the procedures involved and attention to detail, to produce fresh milk every day of the year. Attendance was high with about 600 visitors, many having walked the three miles there and back, even though it was held on one of the few wet days we had!

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Events to look forward to in July are a Classic Vehicle Show on 15th and an Archaeology Day on 26th. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

PATRONAL FESTIVAL: This is on July 2nd 10.15am, followed by a ploughman’s lunch. There will be no 9.15am Holy Communion at Upper Dicker this day.

OPEN GARDEN: Looking ahead, on Sunday 16 July there will be Nine Open Gardens in Hellingly Village. Nine gardens will be open for you to visit and refreshments will be served throughout the day and at Brook Cottage, Mill Lane, Wealden Brass will be playing in the afternoon.

