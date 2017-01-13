COUNCIL MEETING: There will be a full council meeting on January 18 at 7.30pm in the Civic Centre. Full council meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month. Telscombe Council 01273 589777.

COMMITTEE MEETING: Planning and Highways meeting on Monday. Please Note, if there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that the meeting is being held. Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, 360 South Coast Road unless otherwise stated.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the third Wednesday of each month for floral demonstrations. Meetings are held at the Civic Centre 2pm for 2.30pm start. Chairman: 01273 586191 Treasurer: 01273 581341.

DANCE CLASSES: For pre-school age 2 to 4 years, £3.50 per session every Tuesday from 9.15am to 9.45am at the Civic Centre. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £5.50 per class or £36 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

FOOTNOTES: I am always struck by how, after taking down all the Christmas decorations, the rooms look so much bigger. Anyway, with everything now packed away until next year, and the house tidied up, I turned my attention to the gardens. First job is picking up the assorted amounts of litter that has blown over the fences. This I have got used to over the years. What I do find difficult is those odd souls who take plenty of bags with them when walking their dogs, then leave the full bags behind the dwarf wall of my front garden, presumable for me to dispose of. It happens several times every year, and now I am quite resigned to it, but I still puzzle why?

Ever the optimist, I study the grass for the first signs of crocuses poking their shoots into the light. I lived for a while in West Somerset and by mid-January, the daffodils are clearly visible, some with the buds about to burst. Here I have to wait for a few weeks before I even see the green shoots. But I do know they are on their way. Also on his way will be the kind gentleman who takes care of the garden for me, spring to winter and without whom I would be lost. And so another year begins. Enjoy your week and go safely.

