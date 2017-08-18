Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

REME: THE NEXT MEETING OF the Eastbourne Branch of the REME Association will be held in the RBL Club, Polegate, on Wednesday August 23 starting at 7.30 pm.

JIGSAW SALE AND COFFEE Morning: will be held on the 1st Thursday of every month in St Luke’s Parish Centre, Stone Cross from 10 to 12 noon. The next date is September 7. This is a fund raising event in aid of the Royal Marsden Hospital and St Luke’s Church.

THERE WILL BE A Ballroom and Jive Social Dance Evening: in St Luke’s Parish Centre on Friday September 1. There will be a variety of music for dancing including Argentine and Ballroom Tango, Latin. Salsa, Modern Jive and much more. Take along your own drinks and snacks although there will be free tea and biscuits. Cost for the evening’s dancing is £7. For more information please contact either Lyndon or Pam of 01323 760277 or 07709 329863.

YOU ARE INVITED: TO take part in the fund raising event organised by St Wilfrid’s Hospice and is a Starlight Stroll (a walk to remember) which takes place on Saturday September 2 with registration starting at 5.45 pm and the walk starting at 6.45 pm. The wonderful Starlight Stroll returns to Eastbourne and the Hospice would love to have your company, together with your family, friends and colleagues. The cost of entry is £15 and includes the provision of a T-shirt, a lantern and a torch. To make the event a success, those partaking at the event will need to find sponsorship to raise as much money as possible.

THE NEXT MEETING OF the Pevensey and Westham Historical Society: will be on Monday September 4 with Janet Pennington speaking about “Shops and Shopping, history of the small shops”. The evening starts at 7.30 pm and will be held in Westham Village Hall. Entry charges for the meeting are aas usual: Members 25 p, Non-members £1. Refreshments will be available.

