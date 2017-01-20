Stone Cross, Westham and Hankham

Fitness League: YOU ARE INVITED BY the Fitness League (Movement for Life) at one of their fitness classes which are held at Christ the King Parish Hall, 3 Princess Road, (Langney roundabout) every Thursday evening during school term time from 6.30 to 7.30 pm and also again from 7.30 to 8.30 pm. This is a session of low impact, fun and fitness classes for all ages, shapes and sizes - 16 to 106 both men and women. For more information please contact Margaret Cutting on 01323 769603/margaretcuttingfl@gmail.com

THE WESTHAM ART GROUP: meets every Wednesday afternoon from 1 until 4 pm and there is plenty of space for new members to join. Meetings are held in Westham Village Hall in a light and airy hall. For more information please contact Brian Gage on 01323 461433 or Nick Englefield on 01323 643029.

STONE CROSS INDEPENDENT PRE-SCHOOL: can help your child to learn through play. Children aged 2 – 5 years old are welcome in the Memorial Hall from 9.15 am to 12.15 pm during the week and the |Nursery Unit is also open from 9 am to 3 pm. 2 and 3 year old funding is available. For more information or to arrange a visit, please telephone 01323 740149 or 07846 295888 or enquiries@stonesrosspreschoo;.org

