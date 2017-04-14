POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

SPA VALLEY: From today, Friday, to Monday, Easter Specials. Timetables are now available. Also tomorrow, Saturday, fish and chip supper and Ales on Rails. Booking essential. Please look at our website www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk for more information or tlephone 01892 537715.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, East Dean to Bedes, 5 miles with Esther and Jon. Meet at East Dean bus shelter 10am GR 558979, bus 12X, 9.33am Terminus Road stand J. One steep hill, bus 3 and 3A return to town centre. On Sunday, Spring Sisters and Downland, 11 miles with John and Esther. Meet bus 12A, 9.45am Terminus Road stand to Friston Pond where walk starts at 10am, GR 552983. Dry lunch, with 15 stiles and some road walking. On Wednesday, Battle Northwards, with Angela F. Meet at the Avenue 9.45am, walk starts at Asten Fields, Battle off A271 before.

COFFEE MORNING: The coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Polegate Community Centre is hosted by Polegate Twinning Association. All welcome in the lounge from 10am to noon.

SOUTH DOWN SINGERS: Under the direction of Louise Morris, are giving a concert at St John’s Church Hall Polegate on Saturday April 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 and are available at the door on the night or by calling to book on 01323 832767. The concert is in aid of the JPK Sussex Project, a local charity which aims to provide supported living accommodation alongside meaningful daytime activities.

CLUB NEWS: Alice Croft House Over Fifties Club is in Cornfield Lane, Eastbourne. The Creative Writing Group at Alice Croft House and Anderida Writers Group both hold workshops, in addition to giving members critiques on their work and advice on how to get published. Anderida also have guest speakers, including several best selling authors. There will not be a Creative Writing meeting at Alice Croft House on Tuesday April 25. But we will be meeting there at 2pm on Tuesday April 18.

PAINTING CLASS: If you are on the waiting list to join a painting class, then look no further, come and join me at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads, on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 1pm. Telephone Catriona on 07758367479 to book your place, or just turn up.

GOT A STORY TO TELL?: Have no idea how to set it all down on paper. Then look no further than Meads Writing workshop which takes place on Wednesday evenings at St Johns Parish Hall, Meads Road, at 7.30pm. This friendly club is ideal for all abilities and very friendly crowd. Come and join us. There is also an alternative Friday afternoon class. Contact Roddy on 07758367479 or visit website www.bournetowrite.co.uk

LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Polegate and Willingdon Local History Society meet on Friday April 21 when our speaker is Alan Wenham, on Terminus Road, Eastbourne. Meetings are held at St Johns Church Hall, High Street. Doors open at 6.30pm, meeting starts at 7pm to 9pm. Visitors welcome, £3.

