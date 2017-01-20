POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

BOWLS CLUB: The next meeting is today, Friday, lunch at Chalk Farm Hotel. If anyone is interested in short mat bowls we meet on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons at Polegate Community Centre. Contact our secretary Pat Payne on 489687.

POLEGATE DRAMA GROUP: Proudly presents the traditional and fun for all the family pantomime Aladdin. At the start of the drama groups 50th anniversary year. Our first production of the year is our panto Aladdin, with performances today, Friday, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at 7.30pm and 2.30pm tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at Polegate Community Centre. Tickets are £10.50 adults and £6.50 children available from Archers Estate Agents, Polegate High Street, telephone 483348 or online from www.polegatedramagtroup.com

LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Polegate and Willingdon Local History Society meet today, Friday, when our speaker is Ian Everest, on Women’s Land Army. Doors open at 6.30pm meeting starts at 7pm at St Johns Church Hall, High Street. Visitors welcome £3.

COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow, Saturday, the coffee morning in the lounge at Polegate Community Centre, is hosted by Polegate Preschool Playgroup. All welcome from 10am to noon.

WALKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, East Dean Meander, 2.5 miles with Marjorie W. Meet bus 12, 9.43am Terminus Road stand J. Cars to East Dean car park, bring drink. Or, Cuckoo Trail alternative, 5 miles with Mary B. Meet at BP Garage South Road, Hailsham, 10am. Bus 51 at 9.23am Terminus Road, stand H. Leader joins bus at Church Street, Willingdon.

BURNS NIGHT: On Saturday January 28, come and join Polegate Twinning Association at St Johns Church Hall at 6.30pm. Tickets are £12 available from Peter Saunders 482329.

