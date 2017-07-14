Pevensey and Pevensey Bay

PEVENSEY CASTLE MOAT: Following my recent Down Your Way mention of the state of the Castle Moat I received a very interesting email from Fiona Durling. She explained there was a Pond Day in March and ‘Pete the Pond’ a local expert, educator and advisor on all things watery, took a look at the Castle Moat. He identified large drifts of Crasula Helmsi (invasive New Zealand Pigmy Weed) this is banned from sale in this country because of the spead in the wild and worringly could be spread to other ponds and watercourses as seeds on the feet of ducks. There are also other invasive species Parrots Feather and Marsh Pennywort. All of these need to be removed as soon as possible considering Anderida Park etc is nearby. Cllr Slater brought this to the attention of the Parish Council when they held their meeting last Tuesday and the Council will be writing to English Heritage with a request that action is taken.

There is also evidently hugh potential for wildflower banks on the edge of the Moat with the right mowing regime. Come on English Heritage, the castle is the first thing most tourists see, and a weed chocked moat does not look very good !

PEVENEY PARISH COUNCIL: There is still a vacancy for a Parish Councillor so if you feel you would like to do your bit and have a say into how things are run in the villages then drop a brief line to the Parish Clerk Malcom Lawson at the Parish Office, Ethel Wood Hall, Coast Road. Applicants wil be invited to the August meeting and if more than one person is standing will be asked to introduce themselves and then a vote will be taken on who to co-opt onto the council.

BEACH HUTS: Steve Wagner from Wealden Council announced to last weeks Parish Council meeting there are plans to put Beach Huts in Pevensey Bay. Wealden are looking for opportunities to make money and have earmarked the beach they own at Sea Road Car Park for a possible line of ten Beach Huts. In my personal opinion the Sea Road car park is the only place in Pevensey Bay where visitors and locals can park and get free unrestricted access to the Beach. (and for disabled people the ONLY parking and access) Windsurfers can go to and from their vans, people can sit in their cars eating an icecream or watching their children play in safety. There are several benches, left by relatives in memory of loved ones, benches which are mostly full of picnickers, tourists eating their fish and chips or just relaxing.

All this looks in danger of disappearing with a row of Beach huts blocking the view of the Sea from the Car Park. The benches to be re sited – where? And all this so a few beach huts can be sold or rented to make some money for Wealden Council. We have all heard tales of Beach Huts changing hands for exhorbitant prices at places like Sandbanks Poole, so have officials finally decided they will put the interests of a few maybe wealthy families over the entire enjoyment of the beach by Tourists and locals alike- a beach which has been the Bays most popular and packed for generations

THE MAN WHO BUILT PEVENSEY CASTLE: According to a visitor to Pevensey Court house last Sunday the day marked the anniversary of the date Allectus became Emperor in 293. Its known that coins of Carausius and Allectus have been found near foundations of the Castle, which appears to be built in the mid 290’s. But it was not such a happy celebration for Allectus who was Treasurer to Roman Naval Officer Carausius. After the later seized power in territories including Britain, Allectus had him assassinated and took the title of Emperor. Only three years later Constantius led an expedition to overthrow him, slaughtered most of his soldiers and killed Allectus who had removed all insignia from his uniform in the hopes of not being recognised. Geoffrey of Monmouth says Allectus’s soldiers in London were besieged and reached an agreement for safe passage but as they left safety were slaughtered and their severed heads thrown in the river. Constantius himself arrived after the battle was over having been delayed by bad weather, said he was proclaimed a ‘liberator’ and ruled until 306AD

