Hellingly and Horsebridge

MEN’S BREAKFAST: The next of these monthly gatherings at the Upper Dicker Village Shop is tomorrow, Saturday, at 9am. The Bishop of Lewes talks about his recent visit to Pakistan.

CYCLE SPEEDWAY: Hellingly Lions staged their AGM and awards evening on in November, after an enjoyable season in 2016. At the start of the year, the club had made the winter switch, moving from South and South Wales across to the Eastern region. It was a decision that everybody at the club had felt was a good move. Finishing the season fourth in the table, just six points behind champions Ipswich Eagles (the only team to defeat Hellingly at home), and with a good amount of juniors appearing for the club at the Youth and Junior League, were a couple of things highlighted as good progression by chairman Barry Carpenter, before the awards were given out. Off track, the club had secured a couple of sizeable grants, which had allowed new equipment to be purchased. Chairman of Hailsham Active, Steve Wennington, presented the awards on behalf of sponsors Winning Look. Winners on the night were: Rider of the Year Martyn Hollebon, Riders Rider of the Year Jesse Moore, Most Improved Rider Jamie Cox, Clubman of the Year Jamie Morley and Percy Cox. Flowers were presented on behalf of the club to thank Val Cox, Michelle Rideout, Sonia Hollebon, Lorraine Maris and Gill Hollebon for their help throughout this last year.

HELLINGLY CRICKET: Training starts at Horsebridge Rec on Saturday January 21. There are four Saturday Elevens. Two play in the Sussex Premier League and two in the East Sussex Cricket League. Women and girls play in the East Sussex Cricket League. The Sunday Eleven play Cup and friendly matches. There are mid-week cup and friendly matches and junior teams with age groups from 10 to 19 years playing league and cup cricket. If you would like to get involved turn up at 2pm to 3.15pm for under 11s, or 3.25pm to 5.55pm for U16s. £3 a session.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: If you are planning a wedding visit Blackstock Country Estate, Grove Hill, on Sunday for a walk around the grounds, sample the wedding menu foods, meet the wedding team and see both of their barns dressed and ready for a wedding. Entry is free between 10am and 3pm. No appointment necessary. If you can’t make it this time there will be another opportunity on Saturday January 28.

COMEDY NIGHT: There is a live comedy show on Friday January 20 at Blackstock Country Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly. There will be five hilarious stand-up comedy talents, treat yourself to a gourmet burger and laugh until you can’t laugh any more. Private tables available, licensed bar, Tex-Mex and burger menu served between 6pm to 8pm with the show from 8pm. Bookings on www.blackstockestate.co.uk.

