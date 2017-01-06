Hellingly and Horsebridge

BINGO NIGHT: At Hellingly village hall on Monday, Hellingly Bowls Club are hosting this event from 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm). Entry is free and there will be refreshments. For more information contact 01435 812887. All welcome.

WHITE HART: At the December Parish Council meeting, Councillor Pinkney commented that he had been to a meeting at the White Hart and had met the new manager, he had been assured that the future of the pub was sound.

COMMUNITY HALL: Regarding Hellingly Country Park and Roebuck Park: Planning Permission on the Community Hall is due to expire on 13 January 2017 unless some form of work on site is undertaken. There had been a couple of options. These were to be checked with WDC but if a start of something on site was not possible Council would reapply for planning permission.

SAVE THE DATES: News from St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Hellingly: Godparents - in recognition of the responsibility and privilege given to Godparents, Sunday 9 July will see the Church’s first Godparent day and they will be inviting those they have contact with to a special lunch and thanksgiving service. Also, those couples who married in 2016 will be invited to the newly-wed celebration service and picnic lunch on Saturday May 13. We will hear in the New Year whether the new school at Hellingly will be a Church of England school or not, more information here at www.hellinglychurch.org.uk/ content/pages/documents Hellingly and Upper Dicker becomes one parish, more information on the same site page.

