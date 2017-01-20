CASH FOR TRASH: Sussex Downs College are running a Cash for Trash course as part of the Street Learning programme, providing free community courses for adults living in Wealden and Eastbourne. The course will teach you how to make money by selling your pre-loved items, covering presentation, photography and IT skills (please bring small pieces you wish to sell). Cash for Trash runs for three sessions, from Tuesday January 24 to February 7, 10am to noon at Prospects House, 7-9 George Street , Hailsham. To find out more or book a place contact Sussex Downs College on 030 300 39055 or 030 300 39055.

ALLOTMENTS OPEN DAY: If you want to find out more about renting and using an allotment on the Battle Road site then keep June 24 from 10am to 4pm free for an open event for the general public with the purpose of raising the profile of the allotments and look around the allotment site. Find out the benefits of having an allotment including fresh fruit and vegetables, ground to table in under two hours for that Sunday roast, with fewer if any chemicals and zero food miles. Looking after an allotment is a great way of keeping fit through enjoyable and at the same time productive exercise. Find out about the benefits of composting your green waste. Get involved and enjoy a great community spirit amongst growers through social meetings, sharing plants and produce as well as tools and knowledge. Enquiries to Terry on 846844.

CHILDREN IN NEED: In response to the recent Give A Gift appeal by BBC Radio Sussex, for unwanted Christmas gifts, Hailsham Lions roared into action by happily donating three large boxes of presents ranging from children’s books and toys, jewellery and stationery. The unwanted presents from the Lions and others in the town, were collected by the station’s Sussex reporter, Simon Jenkins last week in the Vicarage Field car park, following similar stop offs in Eastbourne and Hastings. The Appeal was to raise money for BBC’s Children In Need, and all gifts collected across the county, were sold at a bumper sale held at the St Pauls Art Centre, Worthing, last Saturday. Mark Carter, Assistant Managing Editor at BBC Radio Sussex in response to the town’s kindness sent ‘a big thank you for all your help. It’s so appreciated.’

RAMBLES: There are two rambles on Wednesday. The short walk is Bexhill Galley Hill to Ravenside. Contact Nobby Field 440624 for more information. The Long walk is from Butts Brow to Jevington and the downs with Tom and Eileen Down (848997 for more information).

PUBLIC MEETING: Members of the Hailsham Neighbourhood Planning Team are getting ready to reveal how the Neighbourhood Plan is evolving at a public meeting which will take place at the Hailsham East Centre in Vega Close on Thursday February 9, from 6.45pm. The meeting will explain more about the neighbourhood planning process, including recent achievements, and explore how the Town Council and local residents can take it forward successfully. Short presentations will be given on the Hailsham Neighbourhood Planning Team’s recent work, public consultations and other activities and there will be an opportunity for residents to ask Team members any questions about the way forward with the Plan. The event will also include various interactive exercises to help determine the key priorities regarding future development, taking into consideration infrastructure, design, traffic and transport, services and local environment. The Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan would like as many interested people as possible to attend the public meeting, find out more and see if you can contribute. For more information on the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan visit the Town Council website: www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk/neighbourhood-planning/.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Tony Worobiec FRPS visited Hailsham Photographic Society on Thursday with his lecture, Fragments of an American Dream, and what a pleasure for Hailsham members. An author of 16 books, Tony and his wife Eva, first went to Nevada USA 20 years ago and became intrigued with the amount of empty houses that had just been left derelict still with furniture and even pictures on the walls. This subject became a project, with more visits to other areas. His photos of dilapidated grain stores and rusty abandoned cars are very atmospheric. Tony and Eva have produced two books of their own and many other photos have been used for book covers. Hugh Milsom thanked Tony and Eva. Hugh first met them in the 1980’s when Tony’s photos were mainly printed in his darkroom and were black and white. Since digital Tony has a different style air brushing black and white with colour giving the atmospheric approach. Hugh said the club had enjoyed a brilliant lecture with an amazing description of each area.

ESCC BRIDGE WORKS: On Hailsham FP 27a the Bridge (B1636) has been repaired (TQ 602 105). A 12 metre bridge has recently been replaced on Hailsham Footpath 27a by ESCC’s Maintenance Rangers.

CALL-OUT NUMBER: Hailsham Town Council operates a 24-hour phone line for residents to request an urgent repair for town council-maintained buildings and grounds. The direct access facility is available out of normal working hours (before 9am and after 5pm and for 24 hours during weekends and bank holidays). The number to call, if an urgent repair is needed outside of office hours, is 07743 763923. This service is provided to deal with genuine urgent repairs to town council-maintained properties and grounds, which arise when the council offices are closed.

HAILSHAM’S HEROS: Do you know someone working for the benefit of the Hailsham community or who has committed an outstanding act of bravery or community service? Why not show your appreciation and nominate them for the Hailsham Hero 2017 Award? For more details or a copy of the nomination form, please visit reception at Hailsham Town Council, Inglenook, Market Street, or phone 01323 841702, email enquiries@hailsham-tc.gov.uk or download a form from www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk. The deadline for applications is 4pm on Friday January 27. A panel consisting of town councillors and members of the local community will then select the successful person at a meeting in February or March.

U3A: The discussion group had so much to say about how taxes are being spent, or squandered, that they ran out of time. They could probably have gone on for another hour. All very interesting, particularly looking at the proportions of money spent on the different areas. The opera group enjoyed a film of La Fille du Régiment. In January is Verdi’s Il Trovatore, HMS Pinafore in late February. The whole membership meets on Tuesday at the Civic Hall for Sussex Safari, an illustrated talk by Michael Blencowe of the Sussex Wildlife Trust at 2pm for 2.30pm start. These are just a couple of the interest groups run by U3A. If you would like to join contact Cilla 301975 or Gillian 441373.

