Donation to children’s hospice

Eastbourne Lions have presented Demelza Children’s Hospice with a donation of £192.

The money was raised from a Lions Swimathon last autumn. A Sunday lunchtime raffle at the Inn on the Park, at Deanland, Hailsham, raised £365 for Demelza.

Demelza are manning Bates Farm Bluebell Trail on the 9th and 10th May, then it is a return to Prom in the Park on June 9th, in Western Road, Hailsham, which was so popular last year.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.