Devonshire Park closed to pedestrians

Devonshire Park will be closed to pedestrians from today (Thursday) as major improvements are made to the tennis facilities under the Devonshire Quarter scheme.

For safety reasons, the closure will be in place until the Aegon International tennis tournament is held there in June.

This will allow a modern irrigation system to be installed to ensure Eastbourne’s world famous grass courts are kept in peak condition.

Work is also underway on a new players’ village that will incorporate player changing rooms, fitness and physio suites, player lounges and medical facilities.