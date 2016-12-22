Dedication tree at St Wilfrid’s Hospice

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has just held the second of two events at the hospice – part of its annual Lights of Love celebrations where local people come together to remember the lives of loved ones.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell attended the event, and was one of the readers, contributing to the moving tribute.

David Scott-Ralphs, chief executive of St Wilfrid’s, said, “It was wonderful to welcome Caroline to the hospice and I’m so glad she felt able to participate.

“We were overwhelmed by the response from local people to Lights of Love and it was so lovely to see so many come to the services.”