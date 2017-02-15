Date announced for opening of Eastbourne Wilko

A date has been set for Wilko to open at the Crumbles Retail Park in Sovereign Harbour.

The store, which sells reasonably priced homeware and household goods, will open on April 12.

It takes over at the old site of Brantano, which closed its store on December 24 after the firm was put into administration last year.

Anthony Houghton, Retail Director at Wilko, said, “Work is currently underway on our new Wilko store in Eastbourne, which is due to open in April.

“The 8,100 sq ft store will be an exciting addition to the local retail offering and we’re looking forward to introducing customers to our range of quality products at everyday low prices.”

Christina Ewbank, CEO of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are delighted that the site has been snapped up so quickly, and think it will be very successful.

“Now residents at the Harbour have everything they need to look after their houses on their doorsteps.”