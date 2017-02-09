Woman sentenced for rail trespass

A woman has been given a community order for trespassing on railway tracks at East Worthing railway station.

Becky Deniro, 31, unemployed, of Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, was arrested on Thursday January 19 at Lancing railway station after officers had located her on the train line.

She appeared at Worthing magistrates on Tuesday February 7 where she pleaded guilty to trespassing on railway tracks as well as theft and possession of a knife in a public place, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

CPS said she was given a 12 month community order, ordered to undertake drug rehabilitation and was given 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was also put under curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am for 16 weeks and was ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge, according to CPS.

