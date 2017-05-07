UPDATE: Police tape off Eastbourne road after stabbing near shopping centre

A man was stabbed outside the Arndale Centre in Eastbourne earlier this morning (May 7).

Police taped off part of Longstone Road, between the entrance to the centre’s car park and the junction with Tideswell Road, following the incident at 11.30am.

Police are investigating a stabbing outside the Arndale Centre in Eastbourne. Photo by Dan Jessup.

Forensic officers have been carrying out investigations in the area this afternoon.

A police spokesman said: “Sussex Police is investigating an incident where a man received stab wounds in the Longstone Road area at about 11.30am this morning.”

Anyone with any information is asked to cotact 101 quoting reference 499 07/05/2017.

