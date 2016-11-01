Rise in registered sex offenders in Sussex

There are 94 registered sex offenders for every 100,000 people in Sussex, newly-released statistics from the Ministry of Justice reveal.

The figures, from the 2015-16 Multi-Agency Public Protection (MAPPA) Annual Report, indicate that there could be more than 1,500 sex offenders in the county.

This comes as part of the report across England and Wales which shows the number of registered sex offenders is seven per cent higher than in 2015 and 42 per cent higher than 2011.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “It’s good that more of these individuals are being put on the list of registered sex offenders but it’s worrying that this is such a prolific problem, as many of these offenders will be paedophiles.

“In just ten years, the number of registered sex offenders has risen by 73% and these latest figures mean that nearly one in every 1,000 people in England and Wales is on the register.

“A trend towards more survivors of sex abuse being willing to come forward is encouraging. But there is no room for complacency and it is important to report signs of sexual abuse when they occur.”

Children who are worried about sexual abuse can contact Childline on 0800 11 11, and adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0808 800 5000, by texting 88858 or visiting www.nspcc.org.uk.

MAPPA is a set of arrangements that brings together police, probation and prison services to manage the risk posed by the most serious sexual and violent offenders.